Just kickin’ it

Seven-year-old Alex Hammond from Mattawan practices his soccer skills at Kingdom Sports’ Skill Builder Camp at the Three Rivers Health back lawn on Tuesday, July 11. Eleven-year-old Dillon Austin goofs around while keeping up with his trio practice group during the Kingdom Sports Skill Builder Camp at the Three Rivers Health back lawn on Tuesday, July 11. Eight-year-old Elijah Austin from Three Rivers attempts to retrieve the ball from assistant coach Brennan Creek from Kalamazoo during a game of keep away on Tuesday, July 11.