THREE RIVERS — Eric Johnson is fast becoming a game changer and player the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team can count on when it needs a huge lift.

The 6-foot-4 senior backup center has come a long way from a year ago.

Family commitments kept Eric from playing basketball his sophomore year, but he rejoined the program his junior year.

Johnson didn’t make the varsity roster last season.

But Three Rivers varsity coach Brian Burg wanted him to remain involved in the program so he asked him to be a part of the Wildcats’ jayvee squad.

“At first I was a bit upset about being asked to play junior varsity. I decided to make the best of it and used it as inspiration to try that much harder and get myself ready to help the varsity team this season,” Johnson said.

Johnson has seen significant minutes on the floor for Three Rivers in its first seven games for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-2 following the win over Gull Lake.

“This season is going well for me. I just try to get our guys pumped up and ready before the games,” Johnson said.

“I wake up in the morning on game day and try to keep myself hydrated with water throughout the day.”

Another part of Johnson’s pre-game ritual to get psyched up for the game is to listen to rap music by his favorite artist Future.

Johnson kept that beat going and played a key role for Three Rivers in the Wildcats’ 64-51 non-conference victory at home Tuesday over Gull Lake, a former opponent in the Wolverine Conference and now a member of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.

The Cats’ postplayer came off the bench and pumped in 10 points to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Two of those baskets came off putbacks during a critical stretch in the second quarter.

In last Friday’s key divisional 64-49 win at Sturgis, Johnson scored seven points and hauled down four rebounds against the likes of Sturgis’ big man Matt Polzin (6-5).

Johnson showed he is capable of playing above the rim and producing similar numbers like that of starting senior forward Carson Charvat (6-5) and junior center Tirrell Hausmanis (6-4).

“Eric has that ability to get to the rim and make a basket or grab a rebound. Every once in a while he makes a mistake out there, but he’s learning so much about the game right now. He’s strong, quick and is that X Factor where you see things change in the game for us when he’s on the floor. That causes the other guys to get excited when Eric creates energy after coming up with that offensive rebound and it carries over to Carson (Charvat) knocking down a three-pointer or Tirrell (Hausmanis) making a move inside for a layup. That’s the kind of things that help bring a team together.”

Many times the gangly Johnson managed to bully his way inside the paint and snatch rebounds away from Gull Lake’s big men Noah Throop (6-5), Sawyer Olsen (6-2) and Ryan McMullen (6-4).

His quickness, rebounding and drive are big assets to the team.

Three Rivers wasn’t mentioned much in any preseason conference polls after losing six key seniors off a team that finished 15-8 overall, including a second-place finish behind Dowagiac in the Wolverine Conference’s South Division at 5-3. The Cats won their first district title since 2005 before falling the regional semifinals to South Haven.

The Cats lost their top two scorers from that ballclub in Adam Reed and Tanner Blyly, along with Isaiah Wrencher-Smith, Cam Cottingham, Gavin Golembiewski and Tate Ellifritz.

Coming into this season, however, Burg and his team weren’t about to let it be a rebuilding year, rather a reloading year.

Seven games into the season, it looks like Three Rivers is on target to accomplish many of the same goals it attained in 2015-16.

And Johnson will certainly be a key figure in helping Three Rivers reach those goals.

Burg is steadily developing his team’s depth and Johnson, along with backup guard Jensin Blyly, were proof of that against the Blue Devils.

Blyly, younger brother of Tanner, came off the bench and went 3-for-3 from the floor to score six points. All three of his baskets came during the third quarter and helped keep Three Rivers up by a double-digit margin. He also had one assist.

Burg went nine or 10 players into his bench against Gull Lake. That is expected to continue and even increase as the younger players on the Cats’ roster gain confidence and experience in the team’s drive for its first league championship since 2005.

Three Rivers takes a 1-1 record into Friday’s home divisional clash with Dowagiac, which is 0-3 in the South, at 7:15 p.m.

“Dowagiac is quick and athletic. They are a young team after graduating six seniors off last year’s team coached by Danum Hunt,” Burg said. “We are in that position now where we are a team that can go out and win a conference championship.”

