HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian School sophomore Dylan Jergens finished his 2016-17 basketball season with a state championship Saturday on the floor at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

No, the Eagles didn’t hoist the team trophy, but their star point guard shot well enough from the foul stripe to be invited to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s skills competition held in conjunction with the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state boys’ basketball finals.

A player must shoot at least 82 percent from the free-throw line to be invited to the one-day competition.

A three-point shooting competition is also held for those that qualify.

Jergens finished the season 130-of-159 from the foul stripe (82 percent) and was invited to the competition, which began with a pair of early morning qualifying rounds at Jenison Fieldhouse on the MSU campus.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.