HOWARDSVILLE — Dylan Jergens has achieved in two seasons a milestone that few boys’ basketball players ever reach in a four-year varsity career.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard from Howardsville Christian School has scored 1,025 career points for the Eagles, who won the BCS League’s White Division title this season with a 8-1 mark and finished 15-6 overall.

Jergens shot 170-of-362 from the floor (26.9 ppg) for 47 percent, including 56-of-168 (33 percent) from three-point range, and 113-of-139 (81 percent) from the free-throw line.

In addition, Jergens ended the year averaging 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 2.2 steals.

Those numbers have landed Jergens a spot on the Class D All-State first team as voted on by the Michigan Associated Press panel of sports writers across the state.

“I really want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for helping me to become the best player I can be,” Dylan said.

After helping former teammate Nathan Parks, a Class D first-team all-stater in 2016, lead Howardsville Christian to a district championship his freshman year, Jergens was the key player for an Eagles’ squad in 2016-17 that lost in the district semifinals to Marcellus.

“Dylan loves basketball and has really put in the time to excel at it. He has always been a very good shooter and has expanded his game to be able to score in multiple ways. He ran our offense this year,” said Howardsville Christian’s head coach Dave Parks.

“He runs out and pushes the ball so he frequently gets to the basket in transition. His dribbling skills make him tough to stop in the open court. And by getting to the basket he draws fouls and shoots a lot of free throws. He also has the ability to hit our post players with passes when defenders step up to stop his dribble penetration.”

