Jenison rally beats Three Rivers JV

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers dropped a 35-24 junior varsity football non-conference decision at home with Jenison Thursday.

Three Rivers took a 12-6 lead after one quarter. Parker Ellifritz scored on a 55-yard run for the ‘Cats, now 4-3-1, and Devon Gidley completed a 33-yard scoring pass to Scott Schrader.

The ‘Cats led 18-14 entering halftime. Gidley fired a 70-yard scoring toss to Ellifrirtz for the Wildcats’ second-quarter TD.

Jenison outscored Three Rivers 21-6 in the second half though to rally for the win.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.

