Jayvee Cats defeated by Eddies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell to 7-5 overall following a 47-39 Wolverine Conference loss at home Thursday to Edwardsburg.

Edwardsburg took a slight 9-8 lead over Three Rivers at the end of the first quarter. The Eddies led the Wildcats 16-12 entering halftime. Edwardsburg took a 31-25 lead over Three Rivers by the end of the third quarter.

Bryce Morlan led Three Rivers with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Nolan Mark added 11 points, four assists, five steals and one blocked shot for the Wildcats.

Brendan Brown scored six points and had two assists. Traven Van Oss added two points, two assists and eight rebounds. Colby Hasse had one point. Parker Ellifritz had one steal and two assists.

Three Rivers committed 23 turnovers.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.