Jackson hoopsters sweep GOCC

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped Western Conference games at home Saturday to Jackson Community College.

The Glen Oaks men’s team dropped a 91-86 heartbreaker, while women’s team fell 75-55 to Jackson.

Glen Oaks’ men fall to 3-10 overall and are now 0-4 in the league. Jackson improves to 2-2 in the conference and 3-10 overall.

JoMel Boyd had 25 points and eight rebounds for Glen Oaks. Mike Barnfield added 18 points and Davon Bradley had 17 points and six assists for the Vikings. Whitney Harris contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds and Jason Carter added 12 points and 11 boards.

Glen Oaks, which trailed Jackson 51-40 at halftime, cut its deficit to 61-57 early in the second half and eventually tied the contest at 75-75 and was deadlocked at 82-82 with three minutes left in the game. But Jackson would make their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the final score.