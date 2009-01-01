It’s a done Deel!

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School senior Mackenzie Deel signed a national letter of intent Monday to attend and participate in cheerleading at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

“I just really loved Aquinas’ campus, the team and the coach. Coach (Amy) Stover was my buddy when I was younger at Three Rivers Cheer camp,” Deel said.

Since it just became a varsity sport, Aquinas has been given permission by the NAIA to offer cheer scholarships in order to begin building a program.

“I felt like Mackenzie is very talented and her personality is going to help take our program to the next level,” said Stover, a 2009 Three Rivers graduate.

Stover participated in collegiate cheerleading for three years at Aquinas and one year at Davenport University, a school where she helped the Panthers win a NAIA national championship in 2015.

