Individual wrestling districts up next today

THREE RIVERS — The state wrestling tournament enters another phase today with individual districts happening locally at three sites.

The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight classes in all divisions advance to individual regionals Saturday, Feb. 18.

Regional placers advance to the state finals March 2-4 at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Three Rivers hosts a Division 2 district, while Constantine entertains a Division 3 field and Cassopolis houses Division 4.

Action begins in the 215-pound weight class at 9 a.m. at all three sites.

All area teams except Constantine were eliminated Wednesday in team district. The Falcons will be the area’s lone representative Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the team regional at Coloma.

Individually for Three Rivers, juniors Chris Morrill at 130 pounds and Tyler Moore (215) have the best shot to win a district crown.

Freshman Eric Vergauwen, along with Brady Schnetzler (125) and Trenton Moore (119), have an outside chance to advance to regionals.

Vergauwen was conference runner-up, while Schnetzler took third and Trenton Moore was fourth.

A few other Cats could pull off a surprise or two.

Morrill and Moore are both over 100 wins for their careers at Three Rivers. Each of them captured the conference championship in their respective weight class at last weekend’s Wolverine Conference Meet in Otsego.

