Inconsistency hinders Lady Cats

THREE RIVERS — Consistency is one thing the Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team has struggled with this season.

A failure to execute on the defensive end added up to an eventual 53-40 non-conference loss at home by Three Rivers Monday to Battle Creek Harper Creek.

Harper Creek improves to 7-4 overall, while Three Rivers falls to 4-7.

“We just failed to focus on the little things defensively,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman. “We didn’t have the energy we needed to be successful like we’ve had over the past few games. It was a grind for us all night because of it.

“Our game is based at the defensive end. As a unit we were a step slow all night that forced us into a scramble mode real quick. We played hard, but when you are out of position to start with, it makes it difficult. I’m positive though we will have a better mindset tonight and we need to with a divisional game.”

Harper Creek jumped out to an early 6-1 lead to open the first quarter.

But a mid-range jumper by the Lady Cats’ Tessa Hawkins and three-pointer from senior Rhyeli Krause knotted the game at 6-6.

Harper Creek went on a quick 4-0 run to get back on top 10-6. But consecutive jumpers from Lady Cats’ freshman Hadley Miller evened the game up again at 10-10.

Harper Creek went up 11-10 by the end of the first quarter on a free throw from Kalli Sackrider.

Arionne Fowlkes’ free throw and a pair of triples by Krause gave Three Rivers a 17-11 advantage in the early minutes of the second stanza.

Madelyn Alexander’s deuce from underneath and second bucket off an offensive rebound along with Megan Hicks’ triple brought Harper Creek back within a point, 19-18.

The Lady Beavers regained the lead 21-19 on another Alexander bucket and Sackrider free throw.

Three Rivers evened the game up at 21-21 heading into halftime, though, on a shot inside by Libby Judsen.

Harper Creek outscored Three Rivers 15-8 during the third quarter to build themselves a 36-29 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Payton Monroe opened Harper Creek’s fourth quarter scoring with a three-pointer that gave the Lady Beavers a 39-29 cushion.

The closest Three Rivers could get to Harper Creek during the final eight minutes was five points, 41-36, after Hawkins knocked down a jumper near the free-throw line.

Harper Creek would sink four key free throws in the final two minutes to help seal up the win.

Miller poured in 16 points, hauled down nine rebounds, had two assists and three steals for Three Rivers.

Krause ended the contest with nine points and three steals. Hawkins added four points, three assists and two rebounds. Izzy Taylor added three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Diamond Carter had three boards, one block and two steals. Morgan Schneider scored five points.

Three Rivers outrebounded Harper Creek by a 24-22 margin.

The Lady Cats committed 22 turnovers to 16 miscues for Harper Creek.

Three Rivers made 16-of-53 field-goal attempts (30 percent) and 3-of-6 free-throw attempts (50 percent).

Alexander, who is just a freshman, led Harper Creek with 18 points.

“Our girls adjusted well and they responded well,” said Harper Creek coach Terri Tchorzynski. “Their 1-3-1 zone gave us fits in the first. We looked to get the ball more inside against their pressure in the second half.

“Madelyn has been consistent inside for us all season. She’s strong and it’s nice to see her step up and perform like situations like these.”

Harper Creek more than likely will be missing Charley Andrews, who was runner-up in the Miss Volleyball voting, the remainder of the season due to an injury.

Three Rivers returns to action tonight on the road against divisional foe Vicksburg, a team that defeated the Lady Cats 48-41 in the season opener.

Harper Creek 41,

Three Rivers JV 38

Harper Creek defeated Three Rivers 41-38 in the jayvee game.

Deanja Lee-Woods scored 11 points and had 18 rebounds for the Lady Cats, now 3-8. Jessica Barnes had 10 points and nine boards.

