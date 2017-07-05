Improved defense in second game gives Three Rivers JV DH split

DOWAGIAC — Three Rivers cleaned up its performance on defense in the second game to beat Dowagiac 12-8 and earn a doubleheader split Tuesday.

Dowagiac beat Three Rivers 12-2 in the opener.

Chad Coney’s Wildcats, now 13-10 overall and 8-6 in conference play, committed seven errors on defense in the first game.

Parker Ellifritz started on the mound and faced 26 batters allowing eight hits, two walks with a pair of strikeouts in the loss for Three Rivers.

Colby Haase relieved Ellifritz facing the last five batters and allowing two hits.

