Howardsville tops Mendon, 57-25

Howardsville Christian topped host Mendon in Wednesday’s Division 4 district boys’ basketball semifinals 57-25.

The win puts Howardsville Christian, now 21-1, in the championship game tonight at 6 p.m. against Kalamazoo Phoenix.

Howardsville took a narrow 12-10 lead after one quarter over Mendon, which finishes the season 2-19. The Eagles took a 25-16 lead into halftime before outscoring its hosts 20-5 in the third to build a 45-21 lead after three quarters.

Dylan Jergens had 36 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and five steals for Howardsville Christian.

Reece Herschbach added six points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. David Cripps added five rebounds for the winners.