Howardsville recognizes varsity soccer players at awards night

HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian School varsity boys’ soccer team held its annual banquet and awards night.

Junior Colton Fair received the team Most Valuable Player Award. Fair was also named first team All-Conference and All-District, All-Regional, and received Division 4 All-State honorable mention.

Fair was the Division 4 leader in goals and points.

Junior Dylan Jergens was selected first-team All-Conference and All-District. Jergens led Division 4 in assists, and finished second in points and goals scored.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.