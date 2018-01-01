Howardsville ready to make a little more basketball history

PORTAGE — Last week the Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball team won the school first-ever regional championship.

The Eagles hope to make a little more history on Tuesday night.

Howardsville Christian (20-5) faces Hillsdale Academy (23-2) at 7 p.m. in a Class D state quarterfinals game at Portage Northern’s Igloo.

The winner advances to Thursday’s state semifinal game at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center at 7:30 p.m. against either Buckley (19-5) or Hillman (24-0) from the Gaylord Quarterfinal.

Until Thursday, Howardsville Christian School head boys’ basketball coach Tim Jergens knew very little about Hillsdale Academy.

“We were able to get some game film and review them a little bit more,” said Howardsville Christian’s head coach.

“Hillsdale Academy is going to be an extremely tough challenge because they have a huge center who is extremely talented with great athletic skills and a high motor. I honestly don’t know how we are going to stop him yet. We haven’t played against anyone his size all year.”

Senior Peter Kalthoff (6-foot-8) is the man in the middle for Hillsdale Academy. He averages over 20 points per game for the Colts.

Running the Colts’ offense is point guard Michael Craig.

“Their point guard is a very nice player,” said Howardsville’s head coach.

“Hillsdale Academy is a very solid team that plays great defense and executes on offense. They keep things simple and feed off him (Kalthoff) whenever they can. All five of their players have a high basketball IQ so we will have a huge challenge.”

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s website, Hillsdale Academy’s two losses this season came against Hillsdale High School 48-32 in the Jonesville Invitational and a 57-55 setback against Adrian Lenawee Christian. The Colts are on a nine-game winning streak since that loss.

Hillsdale Academy has four solid role players as well in Lukas Tharp, the Colts’ top three-point shooter and a long defender, along with Nolan Sullivan, defensive specialist Spencer Moeggenberg and three-point shooter Will Smith.

“In order for us to have a chance, we will have to play solid basketball and keep a high energy level. Right now, the kids seem to be a little exhausted from the past two weeks. I am hoping this short break will help us in getting some much needed rest, but not hurt us with coming out flat on Tuesday,” said Howardsville’s head coach.

“It is a very exciting time for the kids, and we will do our best to compete on Tuesday. I keep telling them this is a tremendous opportunity so get some rest and focus in on the game. The support and buzz around the school has been tremendous. Hopefully, we can keep it going and make a little history.”

Hillsdale Academy avenged its loss to Adrian Lenawee Christian with a 56-49 win over the Cougars in the regional championship. In its regional semifinal game, the Colts defeated Plymouth Christian 72-52.

The Colts captured first place in the Southern Central Athletic Association’s East Division with a record of 17-0.

Hillsdale Academy is also coming off its first regional title in school history.

Howardsville Christian, meanwhile, won its second consecutive BCS League’s White Division title at 10-2.

The Eagles reeled off wins over Colon, Martin and Burr Oak to capture its district and earned a pair of 56-48 wins last week over Wyoming Potter’s House Christian and No. 3-ranked Bellevue to win its regional.

Leading Howardsville Christian in scoring is junior point guard Dylan Jergens.

Jergens is averaging 31.5 points per game and is the school’s all-time leading scorer at 1,833 career points with his senior year remaining. He is shooting 57 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free-throw line. As a sophomore, Jergens received first-team Class D all-state honors and is on course to earn the elite honor once again. He scored 30 points, including 16-of-19 at the free-throw line, to go with five rebounds, four steals and one assist against Bellevue.

Jergens is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.4 steals.

“We’ve been dreaming of going to the Breslin Center as a team since fourth grade. We know Tuesday is a big game, but we’re excited and ready to get onto the floor and play,” Jergens said.

“Near the end of the season we’ve started playing some 2-3 zone and we seem to rebound a lot better and it helps us to outlet the ball and get into our transition game and into the open court.”

Howardsville has benefitted the second half of the season after Reece Herschbach, a 6-4 transfer from Constantine, became eligible. Herschbach is averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.24 blocks per game.

“I love playing with these guys. I have been going to camps with them since I was eight years old,” Herschbach said.

“We have a lot of good team chemistry. The last few games we’ve rebounded and moved the ball well. Our defense has improved a lot as the season has gone on. I didn’t expect to be in for trouble like I was against Bellevue. We just have to come out and continue playing good defense like we have been against Hillsdale Academy.”

Junior postplayer Logan Cornwell is averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Senior Lucas Withers (6-4) is averaging 7.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals for the Eagles.

Junior Colton Fair and freshman Jason Jergens are both averaging just under five points per game for Howardsville.

“A lot of teams talk at the beginning of the season about their goals. We wanted to win conference and we did that. Then the tournament came around and we decided we could do this and we’re really playing our best basketball right now. We’re surprising a lot of people who read about us,” Fair said. “When it comes down to this time of the season you just have to fight as a team, play good defense and believe in ourselves.”

Also seeing heavy action on the floor is David Cripps.

Role players for the Eagles include Oakley Withers, Josh Parks and Kolton Beachey.

“Howardsville has had a good deal of success this season. It’s not an accident they’ve made it this far. They have a solid team that’s won a lot of games and plays with a strong sense of purpose and composure. They know who they are and what specific unit needs to do to be successful,” said Hillsdale Academy head coach Tim Wells.

“I believe we have a good handle on some of the specifics regarding their point of attack on offense as well as defense and we will have our team prepared accordingly. This is a great opportunity for our kids and our program and we’re excited to be playing meaningful basketball this late into the month of March.”

Howardsville Christian and Hillsdale Academy have one common opponent this season in Colon.

Hillsdale Academy defeated Colon 57-45 in a regular-season game. Howardsville defeated Colon 72-36 in its district opener.

Both Howardsville Christian and Hillsdale Academy were unranked during the season.

