Howardsville rallies for win

HOLLAND — The Howardsville Christian School boys’ basketball team came from behind to beat Wellspring Preparatory High School 50-45 Tuesday in the opening game of the Holland Calvary Baptist Holiday Tournament.

Howardsville, now 4-0 overall, will meet Ellington Academy in today’s championship game at 8:30 p.m.

Howardsville fell behind 21-7 after the opening quarter but closed its deficit to eight, 25-17, entering halftime.

Wellspring held a 40-32 lead over Howardsville entering the fourth quarter.

Howardsville outscored its foe 18-5 in the final eight minutes to walk away with the win.

“We were more focused in the second half. Our kids didn’t shoot the ball very well which is uncharacteristic for us,” said Howardsville Christian coach Dave Parks.

Dylan Jergens overcame some early shooting woes and scored a game-high 21 points.

Jergens missed his first 10 shots but finished 7-of-10 from the floor in the second half. He went 6-of-6 from the foul stripe.

Jergens also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Luke Withers finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Daniel Kent scored 10 points.

