Howardsville posts fifth shutout

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian School varsity boys’ soccer team recorded a 4-0 shut out win Monday at home over St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic.
It was Howardsville’s physical defense that produced the Eagles’ fifth shutout of the season. Howardsville is now 9-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the BCS League’s White Division.
Scoring for the Eagles were Colton Fair and Dylan Jergens with two goals apiece. Assists were supplied by Jergens, Wesley Franzel, and Lucas Withers. Withers’ assist came off of a brilliant throw-in to Jergens, the team’s scoring header.
Zach Grandlinard had nine saves for Howardsville.
 

