Howardsville maintains No. 5 ranking; Lady Bulldogs HM
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
HOWARDSVILLE — Even after suffering its first loss of the season last week, the Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball team maintains its No. 5 position for the second consecutive week in the Michigan Associated Press Division 4 state poll released earlier this week.
Tim Jergens’ Eagles, now 13-1 overall, received 47 points in this week’s poll.
Howardsville dropped its first game of the season last week at home against Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 85-69.