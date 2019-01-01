Howardsville hoops standouts commit to play at Glen Oaks

GLEN OAKS – The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball program has landed a pair of local prep standouts to join the Vikings’ roster for the 2019-20 season.

Howardsville Christian School senior hoop standouts Reece Herschbach along with teammate Logan Cornwell officially committed to Glen Oaks by signing their respective national letters of intent Thursday.

Herschbach, a 6-foot-6 forward, and Cornwell, a 5-11 forward, helped Howardsville Christian to back-to-back Division 4 district titles, including a 23-2 record this season before losing in the regional semifinals to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

“Both of these guys are winners and you can see how they helped their team have on the court success every game they play. They play this game with energy, passion and for the team. Most importantly, though, these are two excellent young men. I can’t tell you how excited we are to have them in the Glen Oaks basketball family for next year,” said David Victor, Glen Oaks’ head men’s basketball coach.

