Howardsville Christian, Schoolcraft hoist district basketball trophies

MENDON – The Howardsville Christian School boys’ basketball team hoisted another district boys’ basketball trophy with a convincing 95-57 win over Kalamazoo Phoenix in the Division 4 championship at Mendon.

Howardsville, now 22-1, advances to the Mendon Regional to face perennial state power Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (19-3) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Against Kalamazoo Phoenix, Howardsville built a commanding 48-29 halftime lead then coasted to the lopsided win.

Dylan Jergens scored 52 points while added eight rebounds, seven assists and eight steals for the Eagles. Reece Herschbach added 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Eagles.