Howardsville Christian runners-up at Wyoming tournament

WYOMING — The Howardsville Christian boys basketball team finished runners-up in the Wyoming Lee Holiday tournament.

The Eagles defeated Wellspring Prep in the semifinals 64-56 on Thursday, and fell to Holland Calvary in the finals on Friday, 45-41.

In the Wellspring matchup Thursday, Howardsville was down by four after the first quarter, but outscored the Wolves in the second quarter, 21-9 to take a 35-27 lead into halftime. Wellspring outscored Howardsville by five points in the third quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Wolves by five in the fourth quarter to take the game.

The Eagles were led Thursday by Jason Jergens with 38 points and three rebounds and Josh Parks with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Zach Grandlinard and Josh Rose added three points each for the Eagles, and Ethan Johnson added two points and seven rebounds.

“Wellspring was quick and physical, which put us on our heels all night,” Howardsville coach Justin Jergens said. “Both Jason Jergens and Josh Parks played well and carried us to victory.”

In the matchup with Holland Calvary, Howardsville went into halftime with a 28-22 lead. However, the Crusaders outscored Howardsville 23-13 in the second half to take the tournament title, 45-41.

Jason Jergens led the Eagles Friday with 16 points and four rebounds, Parks and Grandlinard with seven points each, Josiah Rose with six points and Josh Rose with three.

“We came out strong in the first half on both ends of the floor,” Justin Jergens said. “Calvary fought back and outplayed us in the second half. I give credit to Calvary; they shredded our 2-3 zone and flustered us on the offensive end.”