Howardsville Christian boys’ soccer team improves to 2-0

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian boys’ soccer team remains unbeaten at 2-0 after wins this week over Kalamazoo Heritage Christian and Buchanan.
Howardsville Christian beat Heritage Christian 2-0.
Dylan Jergens and Colton Fair both had goals for the Eagles, while Wesley Franzel added one assist. Zacharay Grandlinard recorded the shutout in goal.
Howardsville opened their season with a 11-3 victory at Buchanan High School earlier in the week.
