Howardsville blanks Schoolcraft

HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian School varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Schoolcraft at home 4-0 Tuesday.

Howardsville Christian’s sophomore goalie Zach Grandlinard provided the shutout, but the stout defense of juniors David Cripps and Logan Cornwell and senior Lucas Withers, limited Schoolcraft’s offensive opportunities.

Howardsville’s freshman forward Wesley Franzel led the Eagles with two goals. Juniors Dylan Jergens and Colton Fair booted in a goal each. Jergens also provided one assist. Howardsville is now 4-0 on the season.