Howardsville’s zone stuns Bellevue

BATTLE CREEK — Stay the course.

The Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball team took those three words from Eagles’ head coach Tim Jergens to heart and claimed the school’s first-ever regional championship Thursday night with a 58-46 upset win over Bellevue at Battle Creek Harper Creek.

Howardsville, now 20-5, advances to Tuesday’s state quarterfinals game at Portage Northern at 7 p.m. against Hillsdale Academy (23-2).

Hillsdale Academy defeated Adrian Lenawee Christian 56-49 to win the Lansing Christian Regional Wednesday.

It was Howardsville’s zone defense it ran all game that shutdown a Bellevue team that had won all 23 of its games this season by an average of 30-plus points.

“I only had film on them from half a game, their win over Lake Michigan Catholic on Tuesday,” said Howardsville coach Tim Jergens.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.