Howardsville’s soccer season ends

HOLLAND — Kalamazoo

Hackett Catholic Central Prep

handed previously unbeaten

Howardsville Christian an 8-0

Division 4 regional semifinal loss

Tuesday at Hope College.

Hackett, now 18-3-1, faces

Hartford in tonight’s

championship. Hartford edged

Wyoming Potter’s House 1-0 in

the other semifinal Tuesday.

Howardsville finishes the

season with an overall record of

20-1-2. The Eagles never found

an answer to Hackett's speed and

soccer acumen.

Howardsville earned first in

the BCS League and won a

district title, beating

Bloomingdale 3-2 in the finals.

Howardsville loses just two

seniors off this year’s team in

defender Lucas Withers and

mid-fielder Wyatt Boyer.