Howardsville’s soccer season ends
HOLLAND — Kalamazoo
Hackett Catholic Central Prep
handed previously unbeaten
Howardsville Christian an 8-0
Division 4 regional semifinal loss
Tuesday at Hope College.
Hackett, now 18-3-1, faces
Hartford in tonight’s
championship. Hartford edged
Wyoming Potter’s House 1-0 in
the other semifinal Tuesday.
Howardsville finishes the
season with an overall record of
20-1-2. The Eagles never found
an answer to Hackett's speed and
soccer acumen.
Howardsville earned first in
the BCS League and won a
district title, beating
Bloomingdale 3-2 in the finals.
Howardsville loses just two
seniors off this year’s team in
defender Lucas Withers and
mid-fielder Wyatt Boyer.