Hornets anxious to face Panthers in playoff rematch

MENDON — A playoff matchup between football powers Mendon and Climax-Scotts is becoming as common as a visit to the doctor for an annual physical.

No. 3-ranked Mendon (11-0) and Climax-Scotts (9-2) meet in the postseason for the seventh straight year at 1 p.m. Saturday with a Division 8 Region 3 title on the line.

The winner advances to the state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 18 against the winner of the Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0) game being played on Saturday as well.

Climax-Scotts has ended Mendon’s season the past two years, including a 28-14 win in the 2016 district finals at the Panthers’ Field. The Hornets dropped an 8-6 road decision to the Panthers in the 2015 pre-district.

Prior to those two games, Mendon captured seven straight postseason wins over Climax-Scotts. The Hornets own a 43-8-1 edge in the all-time series between the two schools, who are separated by just 20 miles of farmland, woods, and country roads.



