BROOKLYN — Mendon’s Charlie Newburry was the lone area runner to earn all-state honors with his performance in Saturday’s state cross country finals.

Newburry, a junior, ran a time of 17:08.4 in the Division 4 5,000-meter (3.1 mile) boys’ race held at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

It was a splendid way for Newburry to cap off a season which saw him sidelined a few weeks with an injury.

Newburry’s place helped Mendon finished 16th place as a team with 409 points.

Senior Dakota Ames finished 74th for Mendon in 18:02.9 followed by junior Collin Steinberger (75th, 18:03.2), freshman Chase Hostetler (181st, 19:17.4) and junior Jacob Dudley (225th, 20:24.7).

Also competing for Mendon was junior Nathan Lux (241st, 21:12.6).

Colon freshman Tucker Lafler also competed and finished 158th place in a time of 19:00.

Marcellus’ girls’ team scored 679 points to finish in 27th place.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Valerie Vidal with a time of 22:59.3 for 148th place.

Ellie Tone (160th, 23:17.6), Romane Friconneau (187th, 24:03.7), Mackenzie Bishop (230th, 27:17.8), Caylee Bishop (231st, 27:19.4) and Carolina Mauri (232nd, 27:34.6) also competed for Marcellus.

Division 3

Gabriela Schlabach and her junior twin sister Abigail Schlabach both competed in the Division 3 girls’ race for Centreville.

Gabriella Schlabach finished in 66th place with a time of 20:35.4 followed by Abigail Schlabach in 78th place in 20:45.6.