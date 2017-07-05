Hornet boys, Lady Bulldogs win Mendon BCS Meet

MENDON — Mendon hosted a four-team BCS League Meet on Wednesday.

Centreville’s girls’ team won their meet with 100 points. Comstock (50) finished second, followed by Niles Brandywine (42) and Mendon (37).

Mendon won the boys’ meet with 92 points. Comstock (77) took second followed by Brandywine (49) and Centreville (44).

Hannah Marchand of Centreville won the 100-meter dash (13.83).

Mendon’s Mary Leighton produced first-place finishes in the 200 (28.52), 100 hurdles (16.46) and 300 hurdles (50.38).

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.