Home / Home

Hoopsters return to court

Three Rivers visits Otsego in difficult non-divisional league test
By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

OTSEGO — If all goes well and old-man winter cooperates, Three Rivers and other area teams hope to get back onto the basketball court tonight.
Tuesday’s slate of games was completely wiped out due to chilly temperatures from the winter storm.
Three Rivers is scheduled to visit Otsego today for a tripleheader. The JV girls play at 4:15 p.m. followed by varsity girls at 5:45 p.m. and varsity boys tipoff at 7:15 p.m.
All three teams are back in action at home in a makeup game against Vicksburg on Saturday. The JV girls play at 4 p.m., varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.
In other Wolverine Conference girls and boys games tonight, Allegan visits Plainwell, South Haven travels to Paw Paw, Edwardsburg entertains Dowagiac and Sturgis is at Vicksburg.
Here is a look at both boys and girls games each night.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here