Hillsdale deals Three Rivers netters loss

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 7-1 decision at home Monday with Hillsdale.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers lost to Jake Langston 3-6, 6-1, 3-6. At No. 2, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers fell to Anders Moore 5-7, 1-6. At No. 3, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers defeated Sam Vondra 6-2, 6-4. At No. 4, Tim Lingk of Three Rivers lost to Brandon Torres 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 2-6.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Dhruvil Patel and Colby Hartzell lost to Moses Jenkins and Griffin Hoffman1-6, 2-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ Lars Lung and Lennard Wrigge bowed to Will Drews and Ethan Richards 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers’ duo of Dan Waltz and David Green fell to Drew Pitts and Christian Stocksmith 0-6, 0-6.

Three Rivers forfeited the No. 4 doubles match.