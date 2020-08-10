High School Sports Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 8
Boys Tennis
Three Rivers vs. South Haven at Berrien Springs (MHSAA D-4 District), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Three Rivers at Marshall Regional, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Buchanan at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Three Rivers freshmen, JV at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg, 6 p.m.
Bangor at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Constantine Cancer Quad, 6 p.m.
Football
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV, 6 p.m.
Centreville at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Football
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.
Fennville at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Bangor, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Cassopolis, 7 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Saginaw, 7 p.m.