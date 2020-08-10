High School Sports Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 8

Boys Tennis

Three Rivers vs. South Haven at Berrien Springs (MHSAA D-4 District), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Three Rivers at Marshall Regional, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Buchanan at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Three Rivers freshmen, JV at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg, 6 p.m.

Bangor at Centreville, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Marcellus, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Constantine Cancer Quad, 6 p.m.

Football

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV, 6 p.m.

Centreville at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Football

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Fennville at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Bangor, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Saginaw, 7 p.m.