High school gridders get after it as fall workouts begin

THREE RIVERS — High School football players around the state won’t have the luxury of hitting the snooze button this week on the alarm clock.

That’s because schools offering both 11-man and 8-man football teams returned to the gridiron on Monday for the official start of preseason drills for the 2019 season.

Around the local area, Three Rivers, Mendon, Constantine and Schoolcraft are taking advantage of the morning to early afternoon hours to conduct their two-a-day workouts before the afternoon August heat arrives.

Meanwhile, Centreville, Colon, Marcellus, White Pigeon and Sturgis are all opting to conduct their practice sessions from late afternoon into the evening hours.

During the first week of practice, only helmets may be worn the first two days, only shoulder pads my be added on the third and fourth days and full pads may not be worn until the fifth day of team practice.

The season officially begins on Thursday, Aug. 29. Games that night involving area schools include Three Rivers entertaining Paw Paw, Constantine visiting Union City, Schoolcraft goes to Buchanan, Mendon hosts Decatur, Centreville is at Eau Claire, Bloomingdale visits White Pigeon, Lawrence visits Colon and Marcellus makes the trek to Bangor.

