Heivilin verbally commits to Alabama to play softball

THREE RIVERS — Kali Heivilin has always had a dream of playing Division I softball.

Not even a full three years into her career at Three Rivers High School, Heivilin has already established herself as the best shortstop to ever play the game at Three Rivers and has been highly recruited by numerous Division I, II and III colleges and universities.

Following an official campus visit last month to the University of Alabama, Heivilin made a decision earlier this week on Monday to verbally commit to play softball for the Crimson Tide following her graduation from Three Rivers High School in 2021.

Heivilin plans to officially sign her national letter of intent with Alabama in November of 2020.

“I knew in my heart that Alabama was the place I wanted to go to school and further my academic and softball career. I had the exposure and opportunities, but I knew that it was the place I wanted to go,” said Hevilin during an interview on Tuesday.

“When I visited the campus it didn’t take long to realize everyone on the team and coaching staff is just like a family. Ever since I was little I’ve wanted to live down South because it’s warm. I don’t really like the cold Michigan weather.”

Presently, Heivilin’s career path is to major in nursing but she might pursue a different path similar to that if she changes her mind.

Heivilin is relieved to have her college choice made before the start of her junior softball season.

“Once you make your collegiate choice it’s a real big monkey off your back,” Heivilin said. “It’s been super exciting to know a lot of schools want you.”

Heivilin’s goals for the remainder of her high school career and travel softball seasons are to just keep working harder to improve her skills at the plate and at shortstop as a middle infielder.