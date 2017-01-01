Heivilin, Engberts honored at TRLL Opening Day ceremonies

THREE RIVERS — The April morning air was crisp, but the sunshine and enthusiasm brought a warm feeling to Saturday’s 2017 Opening Day ceremonies for Three Rivers Little League at the Broadway Fields.

The event kicked off with opening remarks from Gabe Adams, who also provided the Opening Prayer.

A big thank you was extended to those who currently serve on the TRLL Board of Directors, as well as the Three Rivers junior varsity and varsity baseball teams for their attendance at the ceremony, and help at various clinics.

TRLL President Ryan Penny stated there are 330 youths participating this season. Coaches and each participating team in all age brackets for baseball and softball were announced before the national anthem was played.

Adams, along with Three Rivers varsity baseball coach Kim Losik, announced participants for the annual ceremonial first pitch.

Al Heivilin, a life-long Three Rivers resident and member of the Three Rivers High School Athletic Hall of Fame, was honored, along with the late Robert Engberts for their years of dedication and service to Three Rivers Little League.

