Heivilin’s 3 TD throws to Morlan help ‘Cats ground Trojans, 35-7

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ football team didn’t let opportunity slip through its hands at Sturgis’ Stadium Friday.

Powered by its lethal passing attack and stingy hard-hitting defense, Three Rivers was able to muscle its way past Sturgis 35-7 in the annual battle between the two St. Joe County rivals.

Three Rivers outgained Three Rivers 316-133 in total offensive yardage.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 96-18 edge over the Trojans on the ground.

Leading the ‘Cats assault on the ground was Jett Haifley with 12 carries for 38 yards.

Three Rivers junior quarterback Jalen Heivilin did the rest. Heivilin completed 15-of-22 passes for 220 yards and four TDs.

Leading receiver for the ‘Cats was junior tight end Bryce Morlan with seven catches for 142 yards and three TDs.

Neither team found the scoreboard in the opening period.

Three Rivers went to the air though during the second quarter and scored twice to build a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Heivilin hooked up with Morlan on TD tosses of 10 and 45 yards. Morlan was successful on both PATs.

Sturgis’ Avery Cleveland completed an 11-yard TD strike to Zach Chapman with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Alex Galvin added the PAT to cut the Trojans’ deficit to 14-7.

Three Rivers took the ensuing kickoff and scored on a 68-yard drive. Wildcat junior tailback Nolan Mark broke through a seam and dashed 15 yards for the score with 2:01 left in the period. Morlan’s PAT put the ‘Cats up 21-7.

Morlan, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior hauled in a 35-yard scoring aerial from Heivilin with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter, and booted the PAT to put the ‘Cats up by three scores, 28-7.

Tyler Moore caught a six-yard TD strike from Heivilin to cap off the ‘Cats win with 6:41 left. Morlan added the PAT boosting the ‘Cats margin to 35-7.

Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner singled out the performance of his offensive line that consists of Traven Van Oss, Ryan Mills. Hunter Stewart, Hunter Tucker and Tirrell Hausmanis.

