Hawkins signs with Glen Oaks

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School senior volleyball standout Tessa Hawkins is taking her talent on the court to the next level.

Hawkins’ family and friends will be able to see her play at the collegiate level next fall after the All-Wolverine Conference libero officially signed a national letter of intent Monday with Glen Oaks Community College.

“In my freshman year of high school I made up my mind I was going to go to Glen Oaks. But I changed my mind during my sophomore year and began looking at Lake Michigan College. This year though Glen Oaks’ head coach (Vince Strefling) spoke with me, and pulled me in, by telling me about their program.”

What impressed Hawkins the most about Glen Oaks’ program was how far the Lady Vikings have come after the sport was absent for a 10-year period.



