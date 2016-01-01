Hawkins, Shoppell earn first-team Academic All-State in football

THREE RIVERS — Two area high school football players have been rewarded for their hard work inside the classroom during the 2016 season.

Seniors Sam Hawkins of Three Rivers and Zane Shoppell from White Pigeon were both recently selected to the Academic All-State first team by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

“It is a huge honor to be named academic all-state. I am very humbled to be among the elite scholar athletes in Michigan,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) has lettered in football, basketball and baseball all four years.

