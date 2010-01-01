Hawkins, Dobosiewicz play prominent role for Glen Oaks volleyball

CENTREVILLE – The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team competes Thursday in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division 2 District F Tournament.

Vince Strefling, Glen Oaks’ third-year head coach, and his Lady Vikings play their first match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lansing Community College at SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron. The tournament runs through Saturday.

It’s the second time in the history of Glen Oaks’ volleyball program that the Lady Vikings have qualified for postseason play. Glen Oaks qualified last season as well.

Strefling’s Glen Oaks ballclub finished 10-6 in the MCCAA’s Western Conference for fourth place and are 19-9 overall this season.

After posting a winning record in 2017, Strefling continues to build the strength of Glen Oaks’ program despite having just three sophomores on his 11-player roster.

The other eight players are just freshmen, including two players from St. Joseph County who are playing prominent roles and are among the top leaders in several statistical categories in the entire nation for NJCAA Division 2 schools.

Sophomore Britta Mollberg, a native of Buchanan, has had another banner season at setter for Glen Oaks after a fantastic freshman season.

“Britta is our floor captain. She is a real competitor,” Strefling said.

Mollberg has 956 assists on the year, including 8.93 assists per set. She is ranked third in the state which includes both the Eastern and Western Conference teams.

“We are a much stronger offensive team than last year. That helps me out a lot. I can distribute the ball much smoother to whoever is on,” Mollberg said. “Last year was a lot of hard work and effort, but this year we have so much more talent.”

Liz Kuntz, another sophomore from Buchanan, has the fourth-highest hitting percentage in the state at .333.

Kuntz (6-foot-1) is on of Glen Oaks’ starting middle hitters.

“Liz is the backbone of our team. The other girls call her Mama Kuntz because she takes everyone under her wing,” Strefling said.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.