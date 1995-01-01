Hard work lands Schoolcraft girls’ tennis a spot in Division 4 finals

SCHOOLCRAFT — The Schoolcraft varsity girls’ tennis seems to have that certain something that has made everything click for the Lady Eagles this season.

Eric McGehee, now in his 12th season as head coach, is pleased with what his team has accomplished as the Lady Eagles prepare for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 state finals this weekend.

The tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Novi High School. Matches begin at 8 a.m. on both days.

Schoolcraft finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-5-1, including a third-place finish in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Lady Eagles finished second in the regional tournament on Berrien Springs on May 17.

The top two teams, plus any school scoring at least 18 points, along with the No. 1 singles champion from each regional automatically advances to the state tournament.

McGehee says it is the fifth time in the history of Schoolcraft’s girls tennis program that the Lady Eagles have qualified for the state tournament.

“It’s hard to tell who qualified each year before 1998 because they only counted the teams in the top 10 the MHSAA results archives.

Schoolcraft qualified for state previously in 1990, 1995, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Schoolcraft’s head coach and his team are taking a light-hearted approach to this weekend’s tournament.

