Haifley shines for Three Rivers linksters on cool, rainy day

Cool temperatures and rain followed the Three Rivers boys’ golf team around the course in the Wildcats Jamboree at home at Sauganash Golf Club and later in the afternoon at the Sturgis Jamboree at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Three Rivers finished eighth in its own jamboree with a score of 212.

Edwardsburg won the 9-hole event with a 163. Allegan (178) took second followed by South Haven (184), Plainwell (185), Dowagiac (189), Sturgis (189), Otsego (205), Three Rivers (212), Vicksburg (218) and Paw Paw (DNF).

Jett Haifley led Three Rivers with a 45.

“Jett played well today this morning and afternoon by scoring 45 in both matches,” said Three Rivers coach Pat Kline.

Luke Hoxie and Jacob McBride both carded a 51 followed by Bailey Appoloni (65) and Owen Sampson (78) to conclude Three Rivers’ scoring.