GVSU Laker Classic gives TR girls track team a guide to where they stand

ALLENDALE – The Three Rivers girls’ track and field team officially opened its season Thursday by competing in the Grand Valley State University Lakers’ Classic in the Division I and Division II Meets.

“Overall tonight was a great effort by all the girls on the team,” said Three Rivers girls’ track and field head coach James Phillips.

Top performance for Three Rivers in the pole vault (8-0) and 60-meter dash was sophomore Ellana Haifley (8.87).

Sophomore Alivia Knapp went 14-6 for Three Rivers in the long jump.

Illy Taylor led Three Rivers in the discus throw (82-7) and shot put (27-7 1/2).

Stephanie Pontius led Three Rivers in the high jump (4-2).

Clariana Thomas of Three Rivers went 8.87 in the 60-meter dash.

Gracie Bowers finished the 200-meter dash for Three Rivers in 30.75.