Gull Lake poses tough non-league test for Three Rivers hoopsters

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers steps outside the Wolverine Conference tonight to face the Gull Lake Blue Devils in a non-league battle.

The two schools, which were once both members of the Wolverine Conference, will play a boys’ tripleheader at home, while all Three Rivers squads play at Gull Lake.

The schedule at both sites has the freshmen tipping off at 4:15 p.m. followed by the junior varsity game at 5:45 p.m. capped off with the varsity teams taking the floor at 7:15 p.m.

WRCI-FM (97.1) radio station will broadcast live the girls’ varsity contest at Gull Lake. Airtime is 7:05 p.m.

Boys Game

Three Rivers is coming off an emotional 70-63 South Divisional loss at Sturgis.

The Wildcats have lost two out of its last three games and are now 0-3 in the South and 3-6 overall.

Gull Lake, meanwhile, is 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference East Division following its 78-58 loss at home to Kalamazoo Central on Friday.

The Blue Devils, who are coached by Bryan Dutton, were led against Kalamazoo Central by Caleb Collard with a game-high 24 points.

Burg has film on Gull Lake from its games against Mattawan and Lansing Waverly.

“Gull Lake has a couple pretty good big guys. One of them can play inside real well. The other one likes to go outside and look for the three-point shot. We have recognize where their post players are and when we need to close out on them and when to force them to put the ball on the floor,” Burg said.