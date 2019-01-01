Gridders get first taste of live action in 7-on-7 passing league

MENDON — Weight lifting, conditioning and camps have consumed a good portion of the summer as area high school football players prepare themselves for the 2019 season.

With fall practice set to begin in just a little over two weeks, teams from Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis and Portage Central got their first real taste of live action this week in 7-on-7 passing scrimmages.

Mendon is hosting the non-contact scrimmages which were held Tuesday and Thursday evening. The four schools will gather in Mendon for one final session on Tuesday, July 30.

Monday, Aug. 12 is the first official day that both 11-man and 8-man football teams in the state of Michigan can officially begin practice with three-days of non-contact drills.

The season officially begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 with most area teams in action that evening. Season openers for some schools are also scheduled on Friday and Saturday that week as well.