Great weather, spirited competitors make Triathlon-Duathlon a success

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health and St. Joseph County United Way teamed up over the weekend by staging the annual Three Rivers Triathlon-Duathlon in addition to a kids’ triathlon.

The annual Three Rivers Triathlon-Duathlon was held Saturday morning in the Corey Lake Area.

Over 116 total participated, including 63 in the Triathlon, 16 in the Duathlon, six in paddleboard competition, seven triathlon teams and one paddleboard team.

“It was a perfect morning for a triathlon. It’s true what they say, it takes a village, and we have a very strong one,” said Nikki Tulley, race director and employee of the St. Joseph County United Way.

“This event is a long standing tradition in our community and the amount of support is amazing, from the Corey Lake residents that welcome the race, our sponsors, and awesome volunteers that run this event. It’s a true team effort from the St. Joseph County United Way, Three Rivers Health and our Community.”

Ethan Jonker of Three Rivers was the overall male winner in the Sprint Triathlon (0:59.37). He was also the first male finisher from St. Joseph County.

Carly Newton of Portage was the overall female winner in the Triathlon with a time of 1:07.45.

Tamera Shuler of Constantine was the first female finisher from St. Joseph County.

In the Duathlon, Joshua Nichols of Three Rivers was the overall male winner in the Duathlon (1:19.14).

