GRCC hoopsters sweep GOCC

GRAND RAPIDS — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost road games Friday at Grand Rapids Community College.

Grand Rapids defeated Glen Oaks in the men’s game 84-72.

The Vikings are now 0-18 overall and 0-12 in the Western Conference. Grand Rapids improves to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the league.

Stephon Matthews had a game-high 26 points, including 24 in the second half, to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Christian Oakley added 19 points, five boards and five assists, while Gabe Sturgis had three points, six rebounds and three charges taken.

Glen Oaks lost the women’s game 65-41 to Grand Rapids.

