Grand Rapids sweeps GOCC spikers

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team opened the season Tuesday with a Western Conference loss at home to Grand Rapids Community College.

Vince Strefling’s Lady Vikings were defeated by the visiting Lady Raiders 19-25, 16-25, 13-25.

Zenna Soule led Glen Oaks in kills with 10 and Paige Engdahl added five. Britta Mollburg finished with 30 assists for the Lady Vikings, while Calsey Gruzdove chipped in six digs on defense.

Glen Oaks will host Kalamazoo Valley Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.