GOCC volleyball remains unbeaten

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s volleyball team earned a Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference sweep at home Thursday over Jackson Community College.

Vince Strefling’s Lady Vikings topped the Lady Jets 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 to remain unbeaten on the year at 11-0 and 3-0 in the league. Glen Oaks is ranked No. 15 in the nation this week by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 16 kills to lead Glen Oaks, while Abbie Harpeneau added 11 and Karsyn Draime chipped in eight.

Aubrey Crotser recorded 42 assists for Glen Oaks from her setter’s position.

Tessa Hawkins led Glen Oaks defensively with 32 digs and Kylie Meek added 11.

Hayley Kramer posted two aces for Glen Oaks and Jora Barnes and Harpeneau added three blocks apiece.