GOCC volleyball posts four-game win over Ancilla

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team earned an exciting four-game win at home Tuesday over Ancilla Community College 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22.

Calsey Gruzdov led Glen Oaks in kills with 20 followed by Paige Engdahl and Zenna Soule with 11 each.

Freshman Britta Mollberg led Glen Oaks in setting with 39 assists.

Engdahl also led the team defensively with 24 digs, while Carly Kyle had 18, and Katie Dickerson added 10.

Amber Martin and Engdahl each had two service aces for the Lady Vikings.

Gruzdove and Mollberg added four blocks apiece and Martin had two for Glen Oaks, now 11-8 overall and 2-3 in the Western Conference.

Glen Oaks visits Lake Michigan College today for another league match at 6:30 p.m.