GOCC storms back to pull out win

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team opened up the home portion of its schedule with a 68-66 win over previously unbeaten Carl Sandburg College Friday on Ken Schuler Court.

Glen Oaks, now 1-2 overall, was led by White Pigeon native David Miller with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Barnfield added 14 points, four boards and three assists. Jaylin Fowler kicked in eight points and six assists for the Vikings.

Carl Sandburg drops to 3-1 following the loss.

Glen Oaks trailed its guests 34-27 at halftime. The Vikings regained a lead early in the second half, but the visitors would eventually build themselves a 10-point lead.

Glen Oaks fought back to regain the lead and kept it for good by making key free-throw attempts down the stretch to secure the victory.

“I didn’t think our offense moved the ball very well in the first half. Our cuts were slow. We were settling for quick and early shots. Our point of emphasis at halftime was to attack the bucket,” said Glen Oaks head coach David Victor.

“We put pressure on Sandburg to play defense and stop us. We got the ball inside more consistently, and that put us in a better position to make shots. David (Miller) was huge for us in the second half. He had 16 points after the break and it felt like he took over the game. I don’t think they had a player that could stop him.”

It was Victor’s first official win since he was recently named Glen Oaks’ men’s basketball head coach.

Glen Oaks returns to action on Thursday when they host Andrews University’s junior varsity team at 7 p.m.

