GOCC spikers win MCC Tourney

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s volleyball team won the Morton Community College Invitational over the weekend.

In its first two matches on Friday, Glen Oaks defeated Illinois Valley 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 and Lincoln Land Community College 25-18, 25-22, 25-16.

In its final two matches played on Saturday, Glen Oaks topped Morton 26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18 before earning a 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7 win over Des Moines Area Community College in the finals.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz finished with 61 kills to lead Glen Oaks. Abbigail Harpeneau added 40 and AJ Jackson finished with 20.

Tessa Hawkins paced the Lady Vikings’ defense with 82 digs while Dobosiewicz had 47 and Hayley Kramer posted 40.

Aubrey Crotser led Glen Oaks in setting with 122 assists and Raigan Dumm added five.

Crotser also had nine aces and Kylie Meek five for Glen Oaks.

Jackson came up with 21 blocks, Harpenau 13, and Crotser nine for the Lady Vikings, now 4-0 overall.

Glen Oaks opens its Western Conference season Tuesday at Lake Michigan College at 6:30 p.m.