GOCC spikers knock off nationally-ranked Kellogg in five games

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s volleyball team knocked off No. 17-ranked Kellogg Community College Tuesday 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14 at home in Western Conference action.

Kellogg, now 18-6 overall and 9-4 in the Western Conference, entered the week ranked No. 17 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Paige Engdahl led Glen Oaks, which improves to 17-11 overall and 7-5 in the Western Conference, in kills on the night with 23. Calsey Gruzdov added 20 and Zenna Soule added 11.

Britta Mollberg had 44 assists as setter for the Lady Vikings.

Carly Kyle led Glen Oaks defensively with 26 digs. Mollberg added 20 and Engdahl had 17.

Amber Martin had four blocks for Glen Oaks and Engdahl and Gruzdov both chipped in two each.